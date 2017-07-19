Sudan: Saudi FM - We Are Working With Brothers in the Region to Lift Sanctions Against Sudan

Jeddah — The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Adel- Al-Jubeir said Sudan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are linked by historic and strong ties , expressing appreciation over Sudan's stances supportive to Saudi Arabia.

In press statements with his Sudanese counterpart at the end of the Sudanese-Saudi talks in Jeddah, Al-Jubeir said he would visit Sudan soon to continue consultation between the two countries over a host of issues.

He said Sudan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are key partners in the Islamic Alliance against terrorism and fundamentalism and in a coalition for restoring legitimacy in Yemen, indicating that Saudi Arabia is working with Sudan to revoke sanctions imposed on it and to remove its name from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

He said efforts in coordination with Sudan and brothers in the region would continue to address the situation and until stability is achieved in Sudan and situations there are restored to normalcy.

The Saudi Minister described meeting of President Al-Bashir with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz and the Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister in Jeddah as fruitful an constructive.

Al-Jubeir indicated to great role being played by Sudanese community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, saying they are appreciated by the Saudi leadership.