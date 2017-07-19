19 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt Agrees to Keep Positive Contact With U.S. At Request of Saudi Leadership

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jeddah — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has commended the Sudanese-Saudi relations and described them as distinguished and strong.

He expressed appreciation over efforts being exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on serving Muslims, for its continued support to Sudan in all fields and for endeavors it made to improve relations between Sudan and the United States.

This came in the final communique issued at the end of the Sudanese-Saudi talks held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The communique said that President Al-Bashir agreed at the Saudi leadership's request to continue positive contact with the American government and official institutions during the coming period until reaching permanent revocation of sanctions imposed on Sudan, removing Sudan from the list of terrorism-sponsoring countries and solving the pending problems between Sudan and US.

It stated that the two sides underscored importance of countering terrorism, and extremism that poses the biggest threat to the peaceful societies World-wide.

The communique said that the two sides affirmed commitment to all international resolutions concerning terrorism and extremism.

.

Sudan

General, Saleh Briefed On Overall Situations in West Kordofan

The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh was assured, Wednesday, on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.