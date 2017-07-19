Sudan: Govt and Saudi Arabia Agree to Continue Political Consultation

Jeddah — Sudan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed on continuation of political consultation for development of their relations in all fields.

Foreign Minister , Professor Ibrahim Ghandour expressed in press statements with his Saudi counterpart, Adel Al-Jubeir following conclusion of talks between leaderships of the two countries in Jeddah appreciation of government of Sudan to leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for support it used to provide for Muslims across the World as well as support to Sudan, which appreciated by Sudanese people and leadership.

Prof. Ghandour said President Al-Bashir thanked the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , noting that Sudan is looking forward for visit of Saudi Foreign Minister to Sudan to continue political consultation betwee the two countries.

He added that he discussed with the Saudi counterpart ways of pushing further relations between the two countries.