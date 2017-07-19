Photo: Premium Times

Shi'a members demanding the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Abuja (file photo).

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, has alleged that there is "a mischievous plot hatched by the enemies of peace in Nigeria" to kill its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky who has been in government custody since December 2015.

His detention followed clashes between his followers and troops of the Nigerian Army in Zaria Kaduna state, leading to the death of over 300 IMN members.

Mr. El-Zakzaky is in detention alongside his wife, Zeenat.

The couple have been in detention in spite of a court order ordering their release.

The government said they are kept in protective custody for their own safety.

IMN said apart from the plot to kill its leader, a "reliable source" also informed it that members of the sect will also be attacked in several cities of Northern Nigeria.

"According to the evil scheme, the operation against IMN will start immediately after a crucial and highly important national announcement is made in the next coming days or possibly weeks.

"Those who hatched the plan hope to cash on the political uncertainty they hope the national announcement will generate to finish off their genocidal plans they started years back that culminated in the December 2015 attacks.

"By carrying out their evil plan of killing our leader and spilling the blood of innocent civilians, they hope to exterminate the Movement once and for all," the group said in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Ibrahim Musa.

Mr. Musa said the IMN is aware that troops have been strategically and massively stationed in the major cities where the operation to crush them will be carried out waiting for the day the "special announcement will be made, so that they carry out the killing of innocent lives".

"We will like to call on the international community to prevail upon the Federal Government to call its security agents to order, who it seems are still not satisfied with the over a thousand souls they massacred in Zaria in December, 2015.

"Assassination of our leader Sheikh Zakzaky and the murder of members of IMN, will in no way benefit Nigeria and Nigerians. We therefore urge them to urgently terminate this genocidal scheme," the statement said.

The IMN said it remains committed to the peaceful ways of getting justice for the victims of Zaria massacre carried out by the Army in Zaria.

"We will therefore reiterate our demand for the immediate release of our Leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky as directed by a federal high court Abuja.

"People of goodwill not only in Nigeria, but the world over, are concerned on the fate of the Sheikh who is clocking 600 days in unjustifiable detention. We want him free now, including his wife and several members of IMN in detention since the Zaria genocide," the IMN said.