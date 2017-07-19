17 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KwaZulu Natal Groom Arrested for Murder During Wedding Ceremony

A KwaZulu-Natal groom was arrested for murder and attempted murder during his wedding ceremony at his home in Ezingwenya Reserve in Eshowe, north of KZN, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the 38-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting two men who were involved in a group fight during the traditional wedding on Sunday.

"While the ceremony was on, a fight broke out among young men. It is alleged that the suspect started firing warning shots to disperse the crowd, but unfortunately an 18-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds on his leg and armpit. He died at the scene," Zwane said.

The other victim survived gunshot wounds to his left arm and was rushed to hospital for treatment, Zwane said.

"The suspect was then arrested for murder and attempted murder while his firearm was confiscated. He will appear at the Eshowe Magistrate's Court in due course," said Zwane.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, praised police for the suspect's swift arrest.

News24

South Africa

