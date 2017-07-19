Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is back in the top 10 of the latest ICC Test batsmen rankings after his performance in the second Test against England.

Amla moved up six places to seventh spot with knocks of 78 and 87 at Trent Bridge.

Meanwhile, Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander also made a charge in the all-rounder rankings after his man-of-the-match performance in helping the Proteas win the Test by 340 runs to square their four-match Test series at 1-1.

Philander scored 54 and 42 and grabbed five wickets to move up two places and break into the Top 5 in a list led by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

On the bowling front, Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj moved up 12 slots to 26th position after grabbing six wickets.

Maharaj now boasts 543 points, the fourth highest by a South Africa spinner since the country's return to Test cricket in 1992.

Paul Harris (705), Paul Adams (588) and Nicky Boje (545) are the only South Africa spinners with higher points tallies over the past 25 years.

Top 10 Test batsmen:

1. Steve Smith (AUS) - 941

2. Joe Root (ENG) - 886

3. K. Williamson (NZ) - 880

4. C. Pujara (IND) - 846

5. Virat Kohli (IND) - 818

6. Quinton de Kock (SA) - 793

7. Hashim Amla (SA) - 778

T8. Azhar Ali (PAK) - 769

T8. David Warner (AUS) - 759

10. Lokesh Rahul (IND) - 739

Top 10 Test bowlers:

1. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 898

2. Rangana Herath (SL) - 866

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 865

T4. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 826

T4. James Anderson (ENG) - 826

T6. Stuart Broad (ENG) - 785

T6. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 785

8. Dale Steyn (SA) - 787

9. Vernon Philander (SA) - 767

10. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 745

Top 5 Test all-rounders:

1. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 431

2. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 422

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 413

4. Moeen Ali (ENG) - 379

5. Vernon Philander (SA) - 351

Source: Sport24