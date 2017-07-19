Nigeria: Multiple Explosions, Gunshots Rock Maiduguri

There has been reports of multiple bomb blasts in Maiduguri the Borno State capital late Tuesday night when residents of the city were already asleep.

At least six powerful explosions occurred between 10:45 PM and 11:00 PM, about four explosives were detonated simultaneously while two other blast were also heard some minutes later which was also followed by heavy gunshot sounds believed to be from the military.

Boko Haram suicide bombers are believed to be behind such deadly mid-night attacks.

Recall that there have been series of bomb blasts in Maiduguri, the most recent which happened on Monday where 12 persons were said to have died.