Nigeria: Recession Forcing Ondo Parents to Give Up Children

Akure — A record number of parents and guardians stricken by recession and economic hardship are giving up their children for adoption in Ondo state.

Officials speak of a sharp increase in the number of adoption being left in government homes.

At least five children were left in government homes last week alone, confirmed Ogunleye Oluwaniyi, director of child development at the Ondo state ministry of women affairs and development.

He stressed that majority of these people could not afford to take care of themselves talk less of these children and they also knew that the state government lay much emphasis on education.

Meanwhile some 275 child abuse cases have been reported, 65 of them undergoing prosecution.

There is ongoing moves to make teachers and carers for children sign "an oath of allegiance" to be good mentors of children before they are employed.