South Africa: SA Men Crash to Heavy Waterpolo Defeat

The South African men's waterpolo side have gone down to their second consecutive heavy defeat at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in Hungary.

After losing their opener 21-5 to Serbia, the current Olympic, world and European champions, SA were beaten 18-2 by current world No 3-ranked side, Greece on Wednesday.

Quarter scores were 5-0, 3-2, 5-0 and 5-0 in favour of the Greeks.

The South African side will play their third and final Group C match against Spain on Friday at 09:30 SA time.

Meanwhile, the SA women's waterpolo side haven't fared much better in the pool, with defeats to the USA (24-2) and New Zealand (8-6).

They play their final Group B match against, coincidently also Spain, on Saturday at 21:30 SA time.

Source: Sport24