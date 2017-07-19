Nigeria: No More Automatic Promotion for Civil Servants in Edo - Governor Obaseki

There will be no more automatic promotion for civil servants in Edo state, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, has announced.

The governor, who made the announcement on Tuesday in Benin when he received members of Edo Civil Service Commission, said that henceforth promotion would be based on performance.

He said that civil servants would write promotion examination to test their level of competence.

He said that his administration would act on the promotion results released by the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) which recently conducted examinations for some civil servants in the state.

He said that civil servants who did well in the examination would be rewarded while those who did not do well would be trained and given opportunities to improve.

The governor added that those who lagged behind would be asked to go as the era of permanent job had gone.

"There is no more automatic promotion; you have to justify your promotion on annual basis," he said.

He said: "the next set of civil servants to write the examinations are officers on grade levels 13, 14, 15.

"We truly want to have a professional civil service; once that is achieved, we will now focus on motivation, encouraging the workers to deliver effectively", Obaseki said.