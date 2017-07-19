East Africa: Bottom Up Approach - an Option to Quash Resuscitating Al-Shabaab

The resuscitating Al-Shabaab would be the real threat to the East Africa region unless bottom-up-approach is pressed through international efforts to solve Somali crisis.

Due to the presence of al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab and the growing presence of fighters linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Yemen, the Horn of Africa has remained being the most turbulent region.

Following his last February presidential election, President Farmaajo hailed that security would be the priority in executing his national agenda. Under his leadership Al-Shabaab free Somalia will be created by the year 2020.

"When I took office security will be my top priority. This strike will enhance security and reduce the threats of Al-Shabaab . We will pursue Al-shabab, and we will defeat them," President Farmaajo tweeted.

However, the security of that nation seems to be deteriorating even after his promises to abolish Al-Shabaab that Somalia has been faced deadliest attacks in years.

Late last month, armed Al-Shabaab fighters have stormed a military base in Somalia's semi-autonomous state of Puntland, killing close to 70 people and wounding dozens more, officials confirmed.

The recent tragic attack at the restaurant and the blind incident that government security forces faux-pas to lost the life of President Farmaajo's Cabinet younger member shows that there is still the rising of Al-Shabaab induced tension in Mogadishu.

Furthermore, on the 7th June 2017, Radio Dalsan reported that Somalia Federal Parliament Legislator survived an assassination attempt after her car hit a roadside bomb in Hodan, district of Mogadishu.

Following the intervention by the Ethiopian troops, Al-Shabaab was getting debilitated though it is hard to conclude that this had halt Al-Shabaab from maintaining its ideological foundation.

That is why it is quick to attack when any rift left uncover, according to Addis Ababa University (AAU), Political Science and International Relations Candidate Ph.D. Dareskedar Taye.

Al-Shabaab is resuscitating currently, he said, adding that it came to exist following the power rift created in Somalia years back. By the year 2006, it conquered the capital Mogadishu as it managed to mobilize a large portion of the society particularly, the youth.

"I don't believe that Al-Shabaab is significantly weakened, said Tariku Lemma Political Science and Development Studies student at AAU.

There are still tensions that urge the horn states for more coordination in the fight against Al-Shabaab through pushing the bottom-up approach, letting the solutions to come from the religious and clan leaders, Tariku added.

According to International Humanitarian Law, states have the right to penetrate into the sovereignty of other states in order to defend them if clear danger posed upon them. Ethiopia is a country with the highest number of Somalian descendants than the number in Kenya and other country. This implies that Ethiopia has greater concern with the crisis in Somalia.

Over 90 percent of Ethiopia's in-and-out business is carried out through the ports in Djibouti which is very close to Somalia. If Somalia continues to be destabilized, in addition to the potential threats of Al-Shabaab the pirates in the Gulf of Aden may get strong base. That could subsequently obstruct Ethiopia's access to ports.

Ethiopia's interest is set at creating a stable Somalia. The issue of what should be the political system of government in Somalia is an exclusive business to the Somali people, according to Dareskedar.

Al-Shabaab could not be a threat to Ethiopia because of its Islamic ideology. It, however, could be a real threat the time when it starts to impose its ideology on the Ethiopian interest.

Political Science Instructor at Aksum University Kahsay Gebrehiwot argues with Dareskedar that he said Ethiopia, to maintain its interest in the Horn of Africa, needs a peaceful and stabilized Somalia.

No matter what the system might be, Ethiopia has been openly backing the Somali people in solving their problems with irreplaceable role under the umbrella of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Kahsay noted.

The promise made by President Farmaajo to end Al-Shabab by the year 2020 seems ideal as Al-Shabaab still has ideological ground, according to Dareskedar.

But, for Kahsay, allowing the Somalian crisis to be solved with Islamic Ideology is the most dangerous even for the stability of the whole globe. "It may fuel another tension stretched up to the Eastern Europe and beyond."

The central government was in support of Ethiopia and now the AU. Therefore, here comes the reason why Ethiopia's support in the fight against the Islamic militants is crucial.

Dareskedar siad: Ethiopia is the strongest country in the region with the second highest population in Africa. Therefore, the role of Ethiopia in stabilizing the region is massive, not limited to the horn.

Due to the power vacuum in Yemen, there could be militants and arms exchange among the military insurgency groups in the rift between Somalia and Yemen. This situation tends to aggravate the security situation in Somalia.

Ethiopia has to do all possible ways to end the crisis in the Horn of Africa if stabilized Somalia is to be created.

It is clear that Iran and Saudi Arabia are the highest concerned states in the Yemeni crisis. However, Ethiopia shall also be alert and open in settling down the crisis dealing with the most important actors.

A self-dependent Somalia can be the solution for Ethiopia's concern towards the Gulf countries and Yemeni crisis.