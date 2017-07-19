14 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tecno's Camon CX Man-City Edition Hits Nigerian Market

By Opeyemi Kehinde

TECNO Mobile has announced the arrival of Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition smartphones into the Nigerian market.

The popular mobile phone manufacturer disclosed this following its successful sales agreement with SLOT Systems Limited in Lagos yesterday.

Speaking at an event to unveil the product, the Deputy Marketing Manager (PR, offline events and sponsorships), of TECNO Nigeria, Attai Oguche, said: "TECNO aims to leverage SLOT Systems' nationwide presence to connect with local consumers who wish to experience or buy the flagship.

"Only 200 units of Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition Smartphones will be shipped to Nigeria this summer and we want to make the distribution nationwide. SLOT Systems stands out as the retail partner that can deliver high quality of customer service for this unique flagship," Oguche said.

Also speaking at the event, Managing Director of SLOT Systems Ltd, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, said: "Over the past decade, SLOT Systems Ltd. has been delivering tailor-made customer service to Nigeria's mobile phone consumers by leveraging advanced technology and trained personnel."

"We are happy to partner with TECNO to provide our consumers with unparalleled mobile experience with the introduction of the new Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition smartphones," he added.

TECNO Camon CX flagship is the latest in a line of photo-focused smartphones of the TECNO Camon series; best known for its premium camera upgrades and pocket friendly price tag.

The Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition features the City blue color and includes the official crest on the reverse.

Camon CX Manchester City Limited edition stays true to the revolutionary pixel sensor and denoising camera technologies of the latest Camon CX/ CX Air flagships.

Like Camon CX/CX Air, the phone also comes with dual cameras hosting 4-in-1 light denoising technology. This means the signal-to-noise (SNR) capability is 1.7 times better than the average smartphone and has an incredible capability to shoot beautiful, stunning photography in low-light.

The smartphone features full-metal casing in City blue, a laser-etched Manchester City crest on the rear and an upgraded storage space of 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM, much bigger than Camon CX edition.

