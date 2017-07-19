Ethiopia: Volunteerism - an Act to Be Appreciated

editorial

This time in Ethiopia is the time where many citizens are engaged in various 'kiremt' voluntary activities to help the society with the expertise and financial assets they own.

The driving force for this can be either spiritual, moral or simply mental satisfaction.

However, volunteering is not yet a widespread or widely experienced activity on our country, especially when we consider the kind of cultural background we have. One would tend to believe that volunteering should be in the spirit of every Ethiopian national.

But unfortunately that is not exactly the case yet or at least it is not spread with the magnitude that it has reached in many Western societies. What is paradoxical here is that the western societies are often claimed to be considered as self-centred; but they have this volunteering mentality and they engage in several voluntary activities. We have all the ingredients to succeed because giving is part of our forma mentis/mind set. It is in a way part of our consciousness.

The problem is the issue of confidence in what others may do to get us more or less organized and channel our efforts into one jackpot and then engage in the distribution. With better management and organization our efforts could bear better fruits, there are no doubts about that.

How much do we volunteer in our life and to what extent are we ready to further engage ourselves in more organized and planned volunteer activities? Volunteering does not necessarily mean only 'giving something' such as coins, food items or clothes, but it could be rendering certain services such as teaching, helping revise or study to students who cannot afford a paid assistant; helping solitary people to do something; it could be giving medical advice or help or legal counseling for free, cleaning the environment, the streets, the neighbourhood.

It could also be helping people with disabilities to cross roads or even acting as a traffic police officer and regulating the traffic in certain rush hours or congested situations at certain cross roads. There are really moments when we really need volunteers to do things in our walks of life if for instance the responsible officers are not available for some reasons. This is even more effective especially if these volunteers take some sort of relevant training or orientation and apply it accordingly. Another voluntary activity could be donating blood, especially in critical conditions, but not only then. We need to have people who do that regularly.

Hence, volunteering can have multiple facets and multiple nature. With the mentality that could be adopted in our society, we could really save lots of resources and help adjust our lives by making the lives of others better.

The issue is, do we have the right frame of mind? Do we have such mentality and consciousness to appreciate our acts and realize that we can do lots of things and may change the life of others with our little effort? For instance, how many of us are ready to adopt in the broader sense of the term a kid and may host him/her in our compound or home, without necessarily giving him/her the full status of an 'adopted child' and may complicate our life?

As mentioned earlier, there are several means and ways of being a 'volunteer' and there are several ways of being very supportive to our society in whatever stream we may specialize.

The encouraging thing is that nowadays the feeling of voluntarism is slowly but relentless expanding, and there are several radio and TV programmes that promote and explain the concept to the public. There are particularly certain public and private organizations that are specialized in such promotion.

The idea of voluntarism was promoted through various activities by community based organizations, schools, government agencies, women and youth groups and associations etc.

There were pamphlets and fliers written, posters depicting the various facets of voluntarism and every year the International Day of Voluntarism on December 5 was made to be marked with a number of activities. Interviews were given to radio programsme, t-shirts and stickers were made and distributed featuring slogans such as "With a little help, you can do a lot! Or "Be a Volunteer, give a bit, it can make a difference!"

There is nothing that qualifies the idea of voluntarism in quantitative terms because all voluntary gestures are considered equally important; and volunteers do their level best within the bounds of their capacity and means.

All contributions are important and it is with the large masses of contributions combined together that manage societies to be really transformed.

One does not have to be rich to give or volunteer. Millions of volunteers around the world are changing societies with their contributions, and with every body's gesture, there could be a life changing or long lasting results recorded.

Doing something good to our kin may constitute a moral or family duty, but to do something to people to whom we are not in any way related is a big deal.

For instance, Benyam Belete of the famous 'Mekedonia Shelter for the Elderly... says "it is enough to be human to help other humans." The Amharic motto goes, "Sewun lemerdat sewu mehon beki new". Several other similar organizations are engaged in philanthropic and generous activities dedicating their entire lives to redeem the lives of others.

Binyam's gesture is extraordinary because he choose to forfeit his potentially rich and luxurious life in order to improve others' lives, or make a significant change in their existence. His gestures including those of his family should be hailed as exceptional, exemplary and must be well appreciated.

Every summer thousands of youths, principally students who are free during the 'kiremt' or rainy season's vacation are engaged in some sort of voluntary work organized and dispatched by the Ministry of Youths. This year as well about 900,000 youths were dispatched into various locations throughout the country to engage in the voluntary endeavors. The amount of money that their voluntary work begets runs into the tens of millions of Birr.

However, with even more engagement within other periods as well, we could make more contributions and achieve spectacular results making a real difference in our society, in our communities. Establishing such tradition would be very useful and every one would profit from it. We could slowly change our society because there are several things that one can do in any sort of voluntary activity as we tried to list them down earlier above. Voluntarism is an activity that needs to be further disseminated and appreciated, and once these volunteers do their work, they need to be well acknowledged and recognized and given due credit. Others follow on the footprints of the most recognized figureheads. We need to produce more heroes so that our youths are stimulated and emulate them.