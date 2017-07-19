19 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CSA Commends Proteas On Their Memorable Western Cape Campaign

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the Proteas women's team on their memorable and historic ICC Women's World Cup campaign that came to a nail-biting conclusion in Bristol today when they lost their semi-final to hosts England by two wickets off the third last ball of the game.

"A few years ago we would not have dreamt of getting this close, but having done so it is a heart-breaking defeat for the team and everybody who supported them throughout the campaign," commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"But, we are immensely proud of what this team has achieved over the last few years and especially at the World Cup. They have gripped the imagination of fans across the globe and this is reflected in the positive media reports they receive.

"The growth in our Proteas squad during the World Cup means they can return home very proud and they can now aim to become one of the top teams in the world. A lot of our players are still very young which means we can look forward to an exciting future.

"Our young captain, Dane van Niekerk, our head coach, Hilton Moreeng and all the players and the management team deserve full praise.

"The great strides over the past two years has bordered on being sensational and is great reward for the work done to make our team successful. The support of our team sponsors, Momentum, must be acknowledged.

"Our thanks also to our broadcast partner, SuperSport, as the live coverage of all our games has lifted the profile of women's cricket enormously and has elevated our women players to become household names," concluded Lorgat.

Source: Sport24

