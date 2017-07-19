press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will in his capacity as Chairperson of South African National Aids Council (SANAC) attend and deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of HIV activist Ms Prudence Mabele at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, on Wednesday, 19 July 2017.

The late Ms Prudence Mabele was Director of the Positive Women's Network and the President for the Society for Women and Aids in Africa.

Ms Mabele succumbed to pneumonia at the age of 46 in a Rosebank, Johannesburg hospital on Monday, 10 July 2017.

Issued by: The Presidency