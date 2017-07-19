Africa: President Museveni Meets UK Minister for Africa

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has received and held a meeting with the United Kingdom Minster for Africa, Rory Stewart who is in the country on a 2-day visit.

During the meeting that took place yesterday at State House, Entebbe, the President thanked the Government of the United Kingdom for the grant that has enabled the revival and expansion of the generation capacity of Owen Falls Dam from 60 megawatts in 1986 to 180 megawatts.

"I thank the British Government for supporting us; leading to Uganda's recovery. Baroness Linda Chalker facilitated and enabled us to receive a grant, which enabled the upgrading of Owen Falls Dam. I am very grateful for the support," he said.

Mr. Museveni further thanked Britain for facilitating the construction of the road that links Uganda to neighbouring Rwanda.

Regarding regional issues, President Museveni expressed optimism that a solution would soon be found to prevailing conflict in South Sudan. He revealed that the task at hand is to unite the ruling Sudanese People's Liberation Movement (SPLM). He said that there is progress towards uniting the various groups in Africa's newest independent nation adding that there is strong optimism that an agreement would soon be reached.

The visiting UK Minister for Africa, Mr. Rory Stewart, saluted President Museveni for his leading role in finding a solution for the conflicts in Somalia and South Sudan. He said that the United Kingdom is very proud of the achievements recorded in Uganda, noting that the country has made impressive strides in socio-economic development.

The UK Minister was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Uganda Mr. Peter West