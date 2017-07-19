Ethiopia: Over 130,000 Repatriates Receive Exit Visa - MoFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that over 130,000 undocumented Ethiopians get their final exit visa from Saudi Arabia up to Tuesday 18 July, 2017.

The Ministry further stated over 60,000 have already been returned to their country in the aforementioned period.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Dr. Aklilu Hailemichael told The Ethiopian Herald that the government and other stakeholders have been actively engaged for the speedy return of undocumented citizens from Saudi Arabia before the 30-day extended amnesty period expires on July 24,2017.

The State Minister, who is also the Chairperson of the National Task Force for Saudi Returnees, indicated that Saudi Arabian Airlines joins efforts of the Ethiopian flag carrier in the repatriation process.

Dr. Aklilu called on the remaining undocumented citizens to leave the country during the extended grace period that enables them to be exempted from fines and consequences associated with the deportee fingerprint system that bars their opportunity to return to Saudi Arabia legally.

It was recalled in response to Prime Minister Hailemariam request, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued additional 30-days of grace period effective Sunday June 25, 2017.