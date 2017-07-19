Ethiopia: 'Better to Teach How to Fish Than to Give Fish'

Knowledge transfer role in facilitating Ethiopia's industrialization effort was highlighted when recently 38 trainees graduated in Bamboo craftsmanship from a program that was facilitated by the Chinese government and Ministry of Industry under Small & Medium Manufacturing Agency.

Federal Small & Medium Manufacturing Industries Development Agency Director Asfaw Abebe opined that such kind of tailor-made training programs helps in facilitating knowledge and skill transfer towards the light manufacturing sector of the country.

He also said that the Agency is responsible to create the basis of the pyramid for the transformation of the economy from agriculture to industrial economy through the small and medium scale manufacturing industries. One way to do this is to build trainees' capacity through such type of training. "I hope this partnership continue to bring positive impact on Ethiopia's industrial effort," the Director added.

Coming to training itself, Abebaw said the training helps the country better utilize its bamboo resource to more valuable products. "The training is also very essential in helping put a stop to a more traditional usage of bamboo in the country which is less advantageous."

Sileshi Getahun, Board of Trustee with the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization and Deputy President of Oromia Regional State, acknowledged that as a country, Ethiopia has a huge potential for bamboo resource with a suitable geographical landscape for it, but without the skill to properly utilize the resource.

"Bamboo can serve a developing country like Ethiopia in many ways: as a resource for income (for farmers) and foreign exchange generation and for environmental protection as it absorbs a lot of carbon than most other plants and is the fastest growing canopy for re-greening of degraded lands." Sileshi said before adding how such training are helpful in bringing the knowledge and skill that are necessary to optimally utilize resources. He also said that the training is human development program that would enable the trainees to create jobs for others through their own entrepreneurial vehicle or enterprise.

Moreover, he indicated that the Chinese Embassy has pledged to turn the plan to build a National Bamboo Training center into fruition.

Meanwhile, Liu Yu, Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia said that both China and Ethiopia attache great importance to human resource cooperation in their bilateral relations. "Ethiopia is implementing the GTP II, which aims to bring industrialization and modernize the agriculture sector, in which talent is not only critical but also a core link in Ethiopia's bid to self-development capacity. "The Chinese government is willing to strengthen its cooperation with Ethiopia in this regard."