Ethiopia Working to Reverse Gastroenterological Health Burdens

The Ministry of Health (MoH) highlighted that it is working towards establishing an effective digestive health disorders and hepatitis prevention programs.

Health State Minister Dr. Kebede Worku told The Ethiopian Herald the nation is working towards curbing the burden of gastroenterology diseases and hepatitis infections in an integrated manner with a clear strategy, guidelines through fulfilling health care facilities as the problems are curable under joint interventions.

Noting that the types of hepatitis viruses that are mostly prevalent in Ethiopia fall into B and C he said hepatitis C tends to be more treatable than B.

"We are looking for mechanisms to reduce the cost of treatment and medications by accessing options especially for Hepatitis C viral infection."

As to him, his Ministry is working in collaboration with stakes towards increasing the number of health care professionals side by side to expanding hospitals and health posts.

Noting that gastroenterology service is not well expanded in Africa, he said this makes the issue of digestive health system an area of concern to Africans.

Despite the fact that pathologies related to gastroenterology are top public concerns for the Ethiopian population, which is now estimated to be nearly 100 million, there are still only a handful of skilled specialists in the area. He said adding "This has forced patients to travel hundreds of kilometers to get health care service."

The Minister assured that the government is highly committed to work closely with local and foreign practitioners more importantly with professional societies to alleviate these health burdens of the society.

Consultant of Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist Associate Professor of Medicine at Addis Ababa University Medical School Dr. Abate Bane said hepatitis B and C are the leading viral infections in Ethiopia which cause liver disease and may result to its failure.

According to him hepatitis B is number one in Ethiopia affecting about 8 million people and Hepatitis C infecting around one million.

Dr. Abate said these viral infections could be prevented through treating the infected people, and preventing ways of transmission and increasing public' awareness.

The scholar said various actions have been taken by the government and responsible stakes such as the Ethiopian Gastroenterology Association. He further stated "A working guideline, which is derived from sector's strategic plan has been designed to reverse these health burdens."

He further pointed out 13 hospitals will commence providing service soon across the nation. Concurrently, efforts are exerted to raise public awareness. At the moment preventive measures are being taken by the government which shows its commitment and stakes' active engagement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is envisioning to eliminate Hepatitis C by 2030 from the world. Hence, Dr. Abate emphasized "We are working towards realizing this global vision."

The scholar said it is possible to eliminate the viruses if there is a political commitment both on the side of the government and the responsible stakes.

It was a recent phenomenon that the 8th African and Middle East Association for Gastroenterology (AMAGE) Congress has been held here in Addis aiming at strengthening a collaborated and integrated work to respond to the severe digestive health problems including Hepatitis B and C.