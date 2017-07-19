Ethiopia: Meticulous Leadership Timely for Nation's Transformation Agenda - Hailemariam

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said committed leadership is crucial than ever in realizing the ultimate goals of strategies and polices thereby assuring public satisfaction.

The Premier made the remark yesterday at a panel discussion hosted by Ministry of Education under the theme 'Deliverology- Enhancing government's capacity to achieve results.'

Hailemariam stated that effective leadership is a key factor in realizing country's vision of becoming one of the middle income economies.

While an Office was established to enhance the implementation of result-oriented plans and activities, various institutions have also been hugely engaged for its realization, he elaborated.

The Premier stressed that higher learning institutions leaders should give due emphasis to deliver objective results thereby ensuring quality of education.

He said: "meticulous attention should be given to teachers' capacity, curriculum, educational administration, inputs and supply and others to attain the second GTP education goals."

The Premier said the government is working to make employ or self-employed 80 and 90 percent of higher education and TVET graduates respectively within a year they graduate at the end of GTP year.

The Premier noted that Agricultural Transformation Agency/ ATA/ is among the institute that has been applying the concept of deliverology to transform the country's small-scale subsistence farming to the commercial one.

Moreover, Hailemariam noted that deliverology has also been implemented in the industrialization programs centering the manufacturing sector.

The country has come up with encouraging results in the development of industrial parks due to committed leadership.

For instance, he said, owing to the strict follow up of the result -oriented approach the country has managed to finalize the construction of Hawassa Industrial Park within nine months and commence production in two years time.

To boost the country's revenue, Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority is also actively employing result-oriented approach.

Hailemariam said: "Ethiopia has set target to increase the current 12.5 percent share of tax revenue for the national GDP to the level of neighboring countries by the end of the second GTP period through the active engagement of leadership."

The Addis Ababa City Administration is also one of the institutes that have been implementing deliverology in areas of land administration and registration, construction permits and water supply and sewerage services with a view ensuring public satisfaction, Hailemariam noted.

On the occasion, Education State Minister Dr. Samuel Kefile told reporters that the ministry has organized the discussion taking in to account its multisectorial role in nurturing effective leadership for the realization of Ethiopia's policies and strategies.

Ministers and other high-level public officials, university presidents and other academicians as well as various stakeholders attended the panel discussion.