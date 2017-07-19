19 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Committee to Follow-Up Water and Electricity Projects in North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher — The Legislative Council of North Darfur instructed the formation of a committee to follow-up the important and urgent projects, especially water and electricity problems in the state capital of El Fasher.

In a statement on Monday, the Council stressed the need to continue the state efforts to address the problems of water and electricity, as well as the development of a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation and maintenance of reservoirs to provide drinking water, and follow-up the water project of the Transitional Authority of El Fasher city, where about 65% of the work been completed but stopped because of lack of funding.

Kamal El Sayed Abushouk, the Minister of Urban Planning, admitted that resolving the problem of water and electricity of El Fasher is greater than the capacity of the Ministry and the state; which requires the formation of a support committee to follow up the problem.

The Minister revealed that his ministry has reached agreement with Unamid to provide large pumps to raise the efficiency of the wells for water production, in addition to another agreement with the two organisations to add twenty tanks in El Fasher and 120 'kiosks' for rehabilitation and increase of the carrier lines.

Minister Kamal announced the start of work on these projects in August.

Sudan

General, Saleh Briefed On Overall Situations in West Kordofan

The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh was assured, Wednesday, on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.