19 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Industrial Development Bank Opens in South Darfur Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — A branch of the Industrial Development Bank was opened in the South Darfur capital of Nyala on Monday, as an addition to the quality of banks in the state.

The Assistant General Manager of the Bank, Mohamed Ahmed Abdelkarim, said that the bank is interested in funding all fields, especially manufacturing industries such as oils, gum Arabic, textiles, meat, and veterinary medicines for indigenisation in the state.

The governor of South Darfur, Adam El Faki, promised to hand over a complete study of the city of Nyala to the administration of the Industrial Development Bank.

Dr Abbas Ali El Sayed, the secretary-general of the Union of Chambers of Industry, called on the Government of South Darfur to establish a free industrial zone in Nyala and give it privileges to take the exports to the neighbouring countries.

Sudan

General, Saleh Briefed On Overall Situations in West Kordofan

The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh was assured, Wednesday, on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.