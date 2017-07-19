Sudan: Industrial Development Bank Opens in South Darfur Capital

Nyala — A branch of the Industrial Development Bank was opened in the South Darfur capital of Nyala on Monday, as an addition to the quality of banks in the state.

The Assistant General Manager of the Bank, Mohamed Ahmed Abdelkarim, said that the bank is interested in funding all fields, especially manufacturing industries such as oils, gum Arabic, textiles, meat, and veterinary medicines for indigenisation in the state.

The governor of South Darfur, Adam El Faki, promised to hand over a complete study of the city of Nyala to the administration of the Industrial Development Bank.

Dr Abbas Ali El Sayed, the secretary-general of the Union of Chambers of Industry, called on the Government of South Darfur to establish a free industrial zone in Nyala and give it privileges to take the exports to the neighbouring countries.