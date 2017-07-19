19 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Terrorism - Club De Madrid Can Offer Solutions - Saraki

Photo: Senate President
Saraki with members of Club de Madrid.

President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki has said that leaders in Africa has a lot to learn from Club de Madrid to help it stamp out extremism and terrorism.

Saraki who spoke through his tweeter handle @BukolaSaraki said that African leaders and public servants must continue to consult with leaders who had been there before to learn some lessons in leadership.

World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid commonly called Club de Madrid are democratic former presidents and prime ministers from around the world.

