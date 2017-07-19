Nigeria: Makarfi Is My Friend but I Won't Leave APC for PDP - Andy Uba

A senator, Andy Uba, has described as untrue news making the rounds that he planned to dump the All Progressive Congress, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following the victory of Ahmed Makarfi at the apex court.

In a statement signed by Joseph Itazi, media aide to Mr. Uba, the lawmaker said that he would not return to the PDP simply because his friend, Mr. Makarfi, had won his legal battle for chairmanship of the party.

He said that his decision to join the APC was because he believed in the change agenda of the party adding that the party held a better promise to transform Nigeria.

Mr. Uba joined the APC in February and soon after declared his interest to contest the Anambra governorship election which has been scheduled for November 2017.

While joining the APC in February, Mr. Uba said during a press conference that his decision was spurred by the idea of the party and some of the personalities in the change party.

He listed such personalities to include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, George Moghalu.

The APC governorship aspirant therefore stressed that the recent news of his planned return to the PDP were the antics of his detractors and those afraid of his looming popularity and growing chances of picking the APC ticket.

"The fact that Senator Ahmed Makarfi is Andy Uba's good friend and ally doesn't translate to leaving the APC for PDP.

"Senator Uba is not a come and go politician, his ideology is constant, good governance is of Makarfi the essence and that is what he has found in the APC.

"The speculation about Sen Uba moving back to the PDP simply because the faction won its case at the Supreme Court as being speculated is false and should be disregarded.

"Let us add the fact that the APC remains the only political party that is positioned to salvage Anambra State from the misery, mismanagement and under-development situations in which she has unfortunately found herself, why then should a star-studded aspirant like Sen Uba leave such a platform?" the statement noted.