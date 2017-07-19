Nigeria: Budgit, Others Launch Online Anti-Bribery Platform

A web based platform,' report yourself.org' has been created and launched to assist Nigerians in curbing petty corruption and to also report scenarios of bribery and graft.

The platform was developed by BudgIT with the support and guidance of the Religious Leaders Anti-Corruption Committee (RLAC), the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), the Social and Economic Rights Action Center (SERAC), and the U.S. Consulate in Lagos.

Speaking at the launch recently in Lagos, the Lead Partner, BudgIT, Oluseun Onigbinde revealed that the platform is available 24/7 and urged the public to leverage the platform to report cases of illegal charges.

The platform, he said, allows the public to report any action that resulted in either being asked to pay a bribe or actually paying a bribe by anybody or to any government official.

Furthermore, he said: "Our target is to ensure that every Nigerian has the platform to report corrupt incidents in the community. The reports can be anonymous or can be submitted with one's name and contact information. This site is only a place to gather reports about instances of bribery and is not at all connected with law enforcement. There will not be any legal implications for officers who have been reported on this site as it is only a platform for collecting stories about instances of corruption in Nigeria. We would also reach out to the appropriate authorities in any sector concerning matters that relate to them.

"For example, when an official asks you for a bribe when you go to get a driver's licence, a birth certificate, a marriage certificate, registering purchase of property, or common interactions with law enforcement. This 'extra' cost is corruption and you shouldn't be required to pay anything over the publicised fees associated with the service. Text message to report such costs just N4."

The charge d'Affaires, U.S. Mission to Nigeria, David Young stated: "I hope that Report Yourself starts a new movement in citizen engagement and I hope every Nigerian who is affected by corruption will feel empowered to share their experiences. The tide will turn against the culture of corruption when Nigerians recognise that they must fight as one to stamp out this scourge that has hampered development and stifled prosperity. I urge Nigerians to demonstrate their commitment to the fight against corruption by making use of the innovative online platform which seeks to address the daily instances of corruption faced by millions of Nigerians."