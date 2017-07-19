19 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: U.S.-Based Misigaro to Headline Gospel Music Concert in Kigali

By Donata Kiiza

US-based Rwandan singer Adrien Misigaro is expected to headline a live gospel concert dubbed 'Ntacyo Nzaba' at Kigali Serena Hotel on July 23.

The gospel singer has been in the country for months now following his invitation to perform at the recently concluded Beauty for Ashes concert.

Known for hit songs like Ntacyo Nzaba, where he featured Meddy, and Nkwite Nde, a collabo with The Ben, Misigaro says that he has always been overwhelmed by the love Rwandan gospel music lovers show him although he is a secular musician.

After spending 17 years away from home, the Twarahuye singer says he is honoured to come back home to sing with fellow Rwandans in a night of praise and worship.

"God created us to worship him, therefore, I would like to have fun with my fans and the worshipers in Rwanda as we praise God in one spirit," he said.

Misigaro added that he does not mind the religious denominations his fans subscribe to, but would like to share a message that God sent him to deliver with everyone who believes in Jesus as their saviour.

The Ntacyo Nzaba Live Concert will also feature performances from local gospel singers such as Patient Bizimana, Israel Mbonyi as well as Kingdom of God ministry.

Entrance will be Rwf5,000.

