Kenya: CS Mailu Says Social Welfare Programme Not a Political Ploy

Machakos — Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has dismissed claims by a section of Opposition leaders that the government is using social welfare programmes to hoodwink voters to re-elect the Jubilee regime in the August 8 General Election.

Speaking to journalists in Machakos Town before launching registration of the Inua Jamii Program, Mailu said politicians should keep off claims that the State was using identification details of the beneficiaries to rig the elections.

The ongoing nationwide exercise which ends on August 30 seeks to enlist all senior citizens aged 70 years and above so that they benefit from the cash transfer program, a social welfare initiative by the National Government.

"We should not misinform Kenyans that this exercise of registration is linked to campaigns, because if they fail to enroll and they fall out of the process that ends in August, those politicians will bear the blame," said Mailu.

The CS said the process will continue after the August 8 elections and those having doubts can enroll later, although there is a specific number being worked on, saying that it only came by coincidence but was in the government's plans.

"It should be looked at as a program that will go beyond August. Nobody is taking your identification card as alleged, we are only taking your details to register electronically," said Mailu.

In his tour in Tala last week, NASA presidential running mate Kalonzo Musyoka said the government was using the provincial administration to rig the election by taking identification cards.

He called on the politicians to give the government of the day an opportunity to deliver its mandate and services to the people without such negative interferences.

"I want to advise the politicians to stick to politics and leave the welfare of the vulnerable people to the government, if you think that is the way to win votes then you are wrong," said Mailu.