Kenya: Ballot Papers for Governor, Woman Rep and Senator Seats Arrive in Nairobi

Nairobi — Ballot papers for Governor, Senator, and Woman Representative positions arrived in the country Tuesday night ahead of the General Election set for next month.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), all is ready for the exercise that has attracted 14,552 candidates for the six elective seats.

The Commission stated that the ballot papers will be stored in its warehouse "before being dispatched to counties."

The voting materials arrived even as the electoral body awaits the Court of Appeal's ruling challenging the decision of the High Court directing the electoral agency to tender afresh the printing of presidential ballot papers by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing firm.

The printing of ballot papers for Governor, Member of Parliament, Senator, Woman Representative and Member of County Assembly started on June 23.

The printing of the ballot materials has been a source of conflict between the Commission and the Opposition National Super Alliance.