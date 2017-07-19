Mauritius: Health Minister Appeals for Healthy Lifestyle to Prevent NCDs

press release

Early detection of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is critical to the effective control of the disease and to prevent severe complications at a later stage and most of NCDs are preventable through a healthy lifestyle.

This statement was made by the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo at the launching of the 'Prevention Nationale pour Maladies Non Transmissibles' Programme for public officers held yesterday, at the Sir Harilal Vaghjee Hall, New Government Centre in Port-Louis.

This initiative, a joint venture of the Ministry of Health and Quality of life and the Public Officers' Welfare Council, included a series of activities aiming at raising awareness and educating the public against the threats, complication and prevention of NCDs. It included a screening for NCDs, counselling / health education and breast cervical screening, amongst others.

In his address, Minister Husnoo pointed out that Mauritius has made considerable progress in raising the health status of its population, which is reflected by increased life expectancy at birth, improved maternal and child health and control of infectious diseases. However, he expressed concern at the ageing population and the increasing burden of NCDs, notably, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory diseases, amongst others.

Mauritius continues to be saddled by the prevalence of NCDs and this, he stressed, is responsible for the bulk of morbidity, disability as well as premature death. NCDs not only constitute around 80 % of the burden of disease currently being treated at hospitals but also is the leading cause of death in Mauritius, he underscored.

The Minister recalled that the latest NCD Survey carried out in 2015 reveals that diabetes prevalence has increased from 14.3% in 1987 to 22.8% in 2015; the prevalence of hypertension is 28.4% ; that of current smoking is 19.3% and alcohol consumption stands at 52.8% in the Mauritian population.

Dr Husnoo stressed that NCDs are not only a burden for the patient, jeopardising his life in various ways but also affect his family.

For his part, the Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon, underpinned the importance of having a healthy workforce that will be able to effectively perform its role and deliver its duties. On this score, he pointed out that people should undergo systematic medical tests to be aware of their changing medical status and take precautionary measures following these.