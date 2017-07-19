Malawi: Kaliati Set for Cape Town City Pre-Season

Former Mighty Be forward Wanderers attacker Isaac Kaliati is set to depart for South Africa on Wednesday 19 July where he is expected to start his new lease of life at Cape Town City Football Club.

Kaliati was signed by the club ealier this year midway the season. However, according to his South African agent, he was told to wait until the end of the season before officially joining the ABSA premier league club.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, the former Nomads player said he is delighted to begin another chapter in South Africa.

"I have been praying hard for this moment. Now it's well and done. I can't wait to play competitive football again. I will always remain grateful to the Nomads family for making me the player I am today. Perhaps that's the reason why they say once a Nomad always one," said Kaliati.

Commenting on his absence at national team level, the shy- speaking Kaliati said it was always hurting to see the Flames play while being on the sidelines.

"I have been following the Flames in all the games they have played so far. I guess we were just unlucky not to progress at the Cosafa tournament because the team showed some improvements.

"I have no doubt that once I start playing club football competitively, I will force my way back to the team. It's hurting to watch your nation lose when you should have contributed something. I hope very soon I will be at my best again so that I can help my nation achieve its targets," Kaliati said.

Cape town FC is now being Coached by former South Africa international Berni Mccarthy.