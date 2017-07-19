19 July 2017

Nigeria: House Adjourns in Honour of Late Wammako

By James Emejo

Abuja — The House of Representatives Tuesday resolved to adjourn plenary till today to show their respect for one of their members, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed Wamakko, who passed on last Friday in Abuja.

He died at the age of 50 and had since been laid to rest according to Muslim rites in his hometown.

The deceased, who represented Kware/Wamakko Constituency, Sokoto State, was serving his first term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Prayers were offered for the repose of his soul on the House floor.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Yussuff Lasun, who presided over the meeting called on Hon. Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno) to formally announce the the passage of the deceased.

He described the late Wamakko as a dedicated member who was committed to protecting the interest of not only his constituency but the country as a whole.

He said the deceased lawmaker passed on while serving the country.

Lasun also described the deceased as a friend to almost all members of the House.

The Chairman of the House Committee on FERMA, Hon. Jerry Alagbaso (PDP, Imo) described the deceased as a peaceful and cheerful person.

He described death as an inevitable price that will be paid by all, adding that Wamakko's absence had created a huge vacuum in the committee.

Meanwhile, the death of a former member of the House, Hon. David Atta from Benue State was also announced on the House floor by Hon. Hassan Saleh (APC, Benue) who described him as an elder statesman.

