Seychelles: Appointment of the Board of the Financial Services Authority

President Danny Faure has announced the composition of the new Board of the Financial Services Authority, whose term of appointment takes effect today, 18th July, for a period of three years. The Chairperson of the Board will be Mr Suketu Patel.
The other Members are:
Ms Irene Croisée
Mr David Esparon
Ms Marie-Cécile Esparon
Ms Annie Vidot
Ms Jennifer Sullivan
Ms Angelique Antat
Ms Tania Potter
Mr Mike Laval
The Chief Executive Office of the Authority, Ms Jennifer Morel, is also a Member of the Board.
The President also expressed his thanks and appreciation of the work of Members of the outgoing Board of the Authority.