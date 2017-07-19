Seychelles: Appointment of the Board of the Financial Services Authority

press release

President Danny Faure has announced the composition of the new Board of the Financial Services Authority, whose term of appointment takes effect today, 18th July, for a period of three years. The Chairperson of the Board will be Mr Suketu Patel.

The other Members are:

Ms Irene Croisée

Mr David Esparon

Ms Marie-Cécile Esparon

Ms Annie Vidot

Ms Jennifer Sullivan

Ms Angelique Antat

Ms Tania Potter

Mr Mike Laval

The Chief Executive Office of the Authority, Ms Jennifer Morel, is also a Member of the Board.

The President also expressed his thanks and appreciation of the work of Members of the outgoing Board of the Authority.