South Africa: Lions Sign Deals With Four Junior Boks

Four Junior Springboks - Wandisile Simelane (centre), Jeanluc Cilliers (fullback), Reinhard Nothnagel (lock) and Len Massyn (No 8) - have been contracted by the Lions Rugby Company (Pty) Ltd.

Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of the union, commented: "We aim to develop players and keep key junior players in the system. That is vital to our succession plan."

Other key players from the winning Under-19 and Under-21 teams in 2016 have also renewed their contracts, ensuring sustainability throughout the junior and senior procurement.

They are: Bradley Thain, Eddie Fouché, HP van Schoor, Jan-Louis la Grange, Leo Kruger, Siya Masuku and Tyreeq February.

To secure top Under-19 players for 2018 has also been a key objective for the Lions Rugby Company.

Bart Schoeman, high performances manager for the union, elaborated: "Ensuring the signing of top players from our local schools have been the main aim this year. Only after signing 'home-grown' players in key positions did we go out to fill the gaps with the next best".

"We have a few negotiations still outstanding but are proud to welcome the following players to the Lions Rugby family."

Asenathi Ntlabakanye

Cristen van Niekerk

Dameon Venter

David Cary

Ewan Visser

Gerrit Visser

Giovanne Snyman

Jonathan Viljoen

JW Meades

Keagon Glade

Kennedy Mpeku

Mark Snyman

Michael Goodal

Nkosikhona Masuku

Ruben Kotze

Tinus Combrinck

Travis Gordon

Ulrich Maritz

Wihan de Beer

Yanga Hlalu

