South Africa: Pollard, Cronjé Invited to Bok Assessment Camp

Flyhalves Handré Pollard and Lionel Cronjé are among 14 players invited to a Springbok medical and conditioning assessment camp, which will be held in Stellenbosch next week.

Thirteen of the 14 players are from the three South African franchises not involved in the Super Rugby playoffs, while Steven Kitshoff of the Stormers is also on the list, as he is not eligible for the knock-out stages of the competition.

Apart from Kitshoff, no players from the Lions, Stormers or Sharks, or players based abroad, were considered for the camp.

All the players were part of either the Springbok squad for the Incoming Series or the SA 'A' squad last month.

The camp will be held from Monday, July 24 to Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS).

"The purpose of the camp is for medical updates and to ensure all the players who are in the frame for Springbok selection are well-conditioned and rugby ready when we assemble for the Rugby Championship on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in Port Elizabeth," said Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

"Apart from our players involved in the Super Rugby playoffs, all of the players invited to the camp will have been out of action for more than a month when we face Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, so we need to keep on working with them.

"I was very encouraged by the performances of our players in the last few rounds of Super Rugby - all of the Boks in action played very well and we're hoping they will bring that form with them when we assemble for the Rugby Championship.

"Our depth will be tested in certain positions, one of which is flyhalf. With Pat Lambie out for at least the next three months, we have to ascertain what the progress is with Handré's injury and what form he is in, while Lionel has grabbed his opportunities this year and is really playing very well," added the Bok coach.

Players invited to Springbok assessment camp:

Handré Pollard, Lood de Jager, Jan Serfontein, Rudy Paige, Lizo Gqoboka, Jesse Kriel, Trevor Nyakane, Uzair Cassiem, Ox Nché, Oupa Mohoje, Raymond Rhule, Francois Venter, Lionel Cronje, Steven Kitshoff

Source: Sport24