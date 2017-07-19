South Africa: DA Won't Let Aguma Off the Hook - Waters

James Aguma's resignation from the SABC will not mean he'll be left off the hook for his part in the institutional breakdown at the public broadcaster, the Democratic Alliance vowed on Wednesday.

DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters said his party welcomed his resignation as chief financial officer.

"Aguma faces serious accusations, including tender irregularities and overseeing massive fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and reports that his resignation will result in the SABC withdrawing charges are concerning. Equally so reports that he is set for a golden handshake," said Waters according to a statement.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on communications, Humphrey Maxegwana, however, said in a statement the "committee would have loved for Mr Aguma to stay in order for the disciplinary process to continue so that he can have an opportunity to clear his name".

Maxegwana also said the committee notes Aguma's "untimely resignation".

"The committee will await the reasons of Mr Aguma's resignation from the SABC interim board," he said according to a statement.

'Convenient exit'

Waters said "Aguma's convenient exit" reiterates the urgent need for the Speaker Baleka Mbete to table the report into those who lied during Parliament's SABC inquiry.

"The report, compiled by Parliament's Legal Services Unit, identifies 'the persons who misled the inquiry or provided false information or false testimony with the aim of criminal charges being laid'," said Waters.

He suspects that Aguma might also be named in the report.

Waters and Mbete have been involved in a to-and-fro on the publication of the report, which according to Mbete, will be referred to the communications committee in August.

"It should not be forgotten that Aguma also told the portfolio committee on communications, as well as the standing committee on public accounts, that there was no financial crisis at the SABC following the release of the SABC inquiry report, another patent lie," said Waters.

"The DA will not allow Aguma to escape accountability for the key role he played in the SABC's demise."

Source: News24