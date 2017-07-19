South Africa: PSL Donates R1m to SANDF Education Trust

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has welcome the R1 million donation from the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) to the SANDF Education Trust Fund.

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza presented the donation to SANDF Chief General Solly Shoke during the prestigious PSL awards ceremony at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng, last week.

In a statement on Tuesday, SANDF said the donation will contribute to educating more SANDF deceased's dependants.

"The Chief of the South African National Defence Force profoundly wishes to convey his mounting gratitude on the sincerest courtesy extended by fellow countrymen in advancing the SANDF's efforts to actively contribute in a socially responsible cause," SANDF said.

The trust was established in 2013. It provides financial assistance by means of bursaries for educational purposes to the dependants of deceased SANDF members, who were killed while on duty.

It is funded through donations and contributions received from the private sector.

Since its establishment, 89 bursaries have been awarded to learners.