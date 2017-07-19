Nigeria: Police Deploy 30,000 Cops to Cover Lagos LG Elections

To cover the length and breadth of Lagos State for the forthcoming local government elections on Saturday, the state police command on Tuesday said no fewer than 30,000 policemen would be deployed.

This is just as the police arrested two suspected killers of the state Chairman of the Tricyclist Association, Rasak Bello alias Hamburger, adding that they are currently in police custody and would soon be charged to court.

The state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who made this disclosure yesterday during a press briefing, said the security agencies were well prepared for the polls.

According to him, the police and sister agencies have been meeting to ensure that the election was violence free, adding that an inter-agency committee has been put in place and operational plans drawn with special attention to flash points.

Owoseni said: "The command can say that security agencies are fully prepared for the local council elections. We have scheduled training/workshop for participating agencies.

"We have also fashioned out an interactive session with representatives of political parties and candidates for the election.

"We are looking at deploying 30,000 personnel to cover the election. This figure would be augmented by personnel from sister agencies.

"We are using this forum to warn all those, who plan to cause trouble or truncate the exercise that they won't be given any chance. Violence would not be tolerated. We are poised to ensure that the election and electioneering are devoid of violence.

"We would discharge our responsibilities and obligations in consonance with the Lagos State Electoral Laws. All electorate, candidates and officials are assured of their safety and security.

"Anyone who dares to test the ability of security forces will have his/herself to blame because perpetrators of violence would face the full wrath of the law.

"Political parties are advised to discharge their obligations under the electoral laws with regards to necessary voter education. If all involved play their rules well, the election would be hitch-free."

On the arrest of the two suspects, allegedly behind the death of Bello, who was killed during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, Owoseni said the duo of Samson Agbetoye alias Golden and Babatunde Saka "Hanger" were picked up.

Owoseni said the police will ensure justice prevails in the case of the murder, noting that they were not unaware of the allegations and counter allegations Hamburger's murder generated.

He said: "When the incident occurred, the command indicated that it would not be swept under the carpet. Investigation has been on since then and pursued with all sense of seriousness.

"The principal suspect, Samson Agbetoye alias Golden and his accomplice, Babatunde Saka, have been in our custody. They have volunteered useful statement to the police and will soon be arraigned in court for prosecution."