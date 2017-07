Khartoum — The Press Forum of Sudan News Agency(SUNA) will host at 02:00 noon Thursday, Al-Quds International Foundation to review the latest developments of situation inside Palestine and unprecedented attack against Al-Aqsa Mosque by banning prayers at the Mosque for the first time since 1969.

Dr Amin Hassan Omer, Dr Ghazi Salah-Eddin, Dr Abubakar Abdul-Raziq and others will address the forum.

Invitation is directed to all foreign and local media.