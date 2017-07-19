19 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: General, Saleh Briefed On Overall Situations in West Kordofan

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh was assured, Wednesday, on the social, political and security situations and the process of the tribal reconciliation in West Kordofan State.

This came when, the National Prime Minister met the Wali (governor) of West Kordofan State, Abu-Algasim Al-Amin Baraka who affirmed, in press statements following the meeting that General Bakri assured on the rainy season and the agricultural production, describing the current season as promising.

He said the development projects implemented by the state government were also discussed, adding that General, Saleh gave directives for doubling the efforts of the security committees, civil administration and society leaderships to speed up holding of the reconciliatory conferences to end the violence.

