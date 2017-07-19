Namibia: Psychologist Jailed for Fraud

A Windhoek-based psychologist who admitted committing fraud involving more than N$800 000 was jailed for four years yesterday.

Windhoek regional magistrate Alexis Diergaardt sentenced psychologist Ockert Jooste (55) to eight years' imprisonment, but suspended four years for a period of five years, on six counts of fraud on which he admitted guilt three months ago.

The suspension of half of the eight-year sentence is on condition that Jooste is not convicted of fraud, theft or an offence of which dishonesty is an element, during the period of suspension.

Jooste pleaded guilty to six charges of fraud during an appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on 20 April.

He admitted that between 27 February and 17 May 2014, he made cheque payments and also cashed cheques while knowing he did not have enough money in his bank account for the cheques to be honoured. The cheque fraud involved a total amount of N$777 000.

Jooste also admitted that he committed fraud in March 2015 by accepting a payment of N$42 500 from a woman who had been given the impression that he had two cars which he wanted to sell to her. However, the cars were not registered in his name, Jooste told the magistrate when he pleaded guilty.

He also admitted that on four occasions in February and March 2016, he received supposed rent deposit payments totalling N$35 000 from people after he agreed to rent flats to them, while in fact the flats were not available.

Jooste's explanation in respect of all of the charges was that he committed the fraud because he was experiencing cash flow problems, and needed money to keep his practice going and to pay staff salaries. He also said he was acting on his own and was misleading his two co-accused - his wife, Mylene Jooste (previously Swanepoel), and Robert Archer - as well when he committed the fraud.

Jooste and his wife were initially arrested in June last year. They were held in police custody for more than three months, until they were granted bail of N$35 000 each near the end of September.

Archer was charged in December, and was granted bail of N$10 000 with his first court appearance.

Jooste's bail was cancelled after he pleaded guilty, and he has been held in custody ever since.

Defence lawyer McLean Handjamba represented Jooste yesterday, while prosecutor Fillemon Nyau represented the state.