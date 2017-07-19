Namibia: Supreme Court in a Fix Over Treason Rulings

An event that took place near the Namibia-Botswana border more than 14 years ago has landed the Supreme Court in a fix as a result of two conflicting judgements that the court delivered on the same set of facts 12 years apart.

The conundrum caused by two Supreme Court decisions which dealt with the same event, but ended in divergent conclusions, was the focus of oral arguments heard by a five-judge bench of Namibia's top court last week.

Having reserved their judgement on the matter before them, the five judges now have to decide how they should deal with the conflicting conclusions reached in two Supreme Court judgements, delivered in July 2004 and August 2016, and whether the second of those judgements should be a reason to set aside the conviction and sentence of one of the men found guilty in the main Caprivi high treason trial.

Having been prosecuted in the main trial that flowed from a failed attempt to overthrow the Namibian government in the former Caprivi region and secede that region from Namibia in the late 1990s, Osbert Mwenyi Likanyi was convicted of high treason, nine counts of murder, and 90 charges of attempted murder in September 2015. On 8 December 2015, Likanyi was sentenced to an effective prison term of 15 years.By the time of his sentencing, Likanyi had been in jail in Namibia for 13 years already. The Namibian Police arrested Likanyi on 6 December 2002, after Botswana officials handed him over to members of the Namibian Police at a disused weighbridge in Botswana, about two kilometres from the Namibian border.

Two other men who were also wanted in Namibia on high treason and other charges were with Likanyi when he was handed over on Botswana soil.

While Likanyi was later prosecuted in the main Caprivi high treason trial, the two other men were prosecuted in a second high treason trial.

At the start of their trial, Likanyi and 12 of his co-accused claimed they were abducted from outside Namibia and could not be put on trial in a Namibian court because the law had been violated to bring them into the country.

Their challenge to the court's jurisdiction succeeded in the High Court in early 2004, but in July 2004, the Supreme Court ruled in a split decision, with three judges against two, that the High Court indeed had the jurisdiction to try them, despite the circumstances in which they were first arrested by the Namibian authorities.

Twelve years later, though, five different judges of the Supreme Court came to a different conclusion. In a judgement delivered in August last year, it was ruled that Namibian officials violated international law when they took one of the men handed over with Likanyi, Boster Mubuyaeta Samuele, into their custody in Botswana before transporting him and his companions to Namibia.

As a result of that finding, the court ruled that Samuele could not be prosecuted in Namibia on the charges he was due to face in the second high treason trial.

In the wake of the second judgement, Likanyi's defence counsel, Greyson Nyoni, asked the Supreme Court to review or reverse its earlier ruling and set aside Likanyi's conviction and sentence.

Nyoni argued during the hearing of the matter last week that the court was faced with a unique case, involving a man who experienced "a grave injustice" when he was tried, convicted and sentenced, while another person who had been in the same position as him was freed after being granted a stay of prosecution.

The Supreme Court made an error when it ruled in 2004 that the High Court had the jurisdiction to try Likanyi, and should now correct that mistake, Nyoni argued.

On behalf of the state, deputy prosecutor general Lourens Campher argued that Likanyi went through a fair trial before he was convicted and sentenced. When the Supreme Court made a ruling on a matter, that ruling should be final, and that principle should apply to Likanyi, too, Campher argued.

The court would be inundated with litigants wanting to have previous judgements reviewed and changed if it decided to review or reverse the 2004 judgement in which it ruled against Likanyi's jurisdiction challenge, Campher also argued. Such a decision to reverse its earlier judgement could cause chaos in Namibia's judicial system, he added.

The arguments were heard by Chief Justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, appeal judge Dave Smuts, and acting judges of appeal Theo Frank and Yvonne Mokgoro.