19 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Few Recalled Mazda Vehicles On Nam Roads

By Ndama Nakashole

Novel Mazda says initial information shows that there are not many vehicles within the affected range of the global recall on Namibian roads.

The Japanese car maker earlier this week extended a global recall to cover a wider manufacturing period due to airbag safety concerns.

The marketing manager of Novel Mazda Namibia, Hayley Allen, said in a statement yesterday that Namibian Mazda drivers should take note that only Mazda2 (year of manufacture from February 2010 to September 2010), Mazda6 (year of manufacture from March 2005 to December 2008) and Mazda RX-8 (year of manufacture between August 2003 to June 2007) are affected.

"An easy way to see which Namibian vehicles are affected is to check whether Mazda2, Mazda6 and Mazda RX-8's vehicle identity numbers (VIN) start with MM6DE, JM6GG or JMZSE. VINs are clearly indicated on the licence discs of vehicles for easy reference. These particular units are equipped with the "PSDI-4" driver-side air bag inflater, the "SDI-160" driver side air bag inflater, or the "SPI", "SDI-230" and the "PSPI" passenger-side air bag inflaters," she explained.

Currently, Novel Mazda said it is awaiting instructions on how the recall protocol is to be implemented.

Once the process is in place, they will implement the recall as quickly as possible under the guidance of Mazda South Africa, and in a way that does not inconvenience any of their customers.

"Customers who have vehicles bought within the production periods stipulated or whose VIN numbers indicate that attention to their vehicles is necessary, should contact Shaun Willemse, service adviser at Novel Mazda on 081 453 5098," Allen said.

