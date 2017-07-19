Liberia: Supreme Court Reserves Ruling

The Supreme Court of Liberia has reserved ruling in the appeal case filed against former Minister of Commerce Miatta Beyslow.

She was charged several months ago with Economic Sabotage, Misapplication of Entrusted Property, Criminal Facilitation, Criminal Conspiracy and violation of procedures of the Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC) Law.

In its argument Tuesday, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) indicated that Beyslow was indicted and charged with multiple crimes and that in her motion to dismiss the indictment, she said it contradicts the LACC report and that it was not clear as to what part she played in the commission of the crime.

The LACC legal representative, Cllr Othello Paymah further stated that all of the arguments of the defendant to dismiss the indictment against her had no legal basis.

He prayed the court to reverse the ruling of the lower court as it is inconsistent with the law.

However, Beyslow's Legal Counsel, Cllr. Musa Dean, argued that the indictment did not link Beyslow to any crime, noting that even during the investigation Beyslow was not in the country to sign the documents.

Cllr. Dean asked the court to affirm and confirm the ruling of the lower court by setting the defendant free of all charges levied against her.

It can be recalled that former Commerce Minister Miatta Beyslow, a director at the Commerce Ministry, Steve Flahn-Paye and Aaron Whiegar, along with others, were charged for allegedly making the Government of Liberia to lose over US$13 M from proceeds of the Japanese Oil Grant.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Liberia has reserved ruling in the case.