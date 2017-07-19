Liberia: Boakai Wants Political Parties Collaborate

Vice President Joseph Boakai has stressed the need for political parties in Africa to collaborate to strengthen democracy on the continent.

He said the Unity Party of Liberia is prepared to share its political experiences with the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa and other political parties in Africa.

Vice President Boakai made the call Saturday when the Chairperson for International Relations of the ANC of South Africa, Dr. Edna Molewa, who is on an official visit to Liberia, held discussions with him at the ruling Unity Party national headquarters in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town.

He explained that the visit of Dr. Molewa is intended to strengthen political parties' cooperation on the African continent to improve the status of the people.

According to Vice President Boakai, the people of Africa are faced with similar problems and that further interaction at the party level of different countries will enhance better ties among the people.

Vice President Boakai emphasized that Liberia is willing to encourage investors from South Africa to invest in the Liberian economy for the benefit of the two nations and peoples.