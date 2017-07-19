Liberia: Nat'l Budget Passed

The House of Representatives has passed the draft 2017/18 national budget in the amount of US$563,563,423.00.

In keeping with the Constitution of Liberia, the Executive Branch submitted to the Legislature the draft fiscal budget in the amount of US$526.6 million. This means that there was an increment by the lawmakers of US$37,015,432.00.

The passage of the financial document was recommended to plenary by the House's joint committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning and Public Accounts and Expenditure.

The US$37M additional revenue, Representative Moye said, was based on a proposal submitted by the Executive.

He urged his colleagues to pass the budget because it takes into consideration critical needs in the areas of Justice and Security, Health, Education, infrastructure, Judiciary and the forthcoming 2017 Representatives and Presidential elections.

Accordingly, Moye stated that Eleven Million, Nine Hundred Sixty Eight Thousand, One Hundred Eighty Eight United States dollars (US$11,968,188) is considered as contingent revenue comprising of tax, non-tax and the World Bank Millennium Challenge Corporation Road Fund.

Core revenue of Twenty Five Million, Forty Seven Thousand, Two Hundred Forty Four United States dollars (US$25, 047,244.00) is inclusive of tax, non-tax and the World Bank Millennium Challenge Corporation Road Fund.

Following Rep. Moye's deliberation and submission, plenary took a vote for the passage of the 2017/2018 budget at US$563, 562, 423.00, with 44 lawmakers voting in favor for the passage, while 2 voted against.