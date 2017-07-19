West Africa: Ecowas Group Visits Supreme Court

A high-powered delegation from the ECOWAS Network of Elections Commissioners (ECONEC) Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the President of ECONEC, Mahmood Yakubu, who also Chairs Nigeria's Independent Electoral Commission, expressed delight to be in Liberia.

He said his delegation is visiting Liberia to hold series of discussions with stakeholders in the electoral process in order to lend support to Liberia during this period.

Prof. Yakubu stressed the need of their visit to the Supreme Court of Liberia indicating that the High Court is a vital institution in the sustenance of peace and security in Liberia as well as the entire sub-region.

He commended the Supreme Court Bench for their decision 'not to take break from court during the elections period' and expressed his Commission's confidence in the Court to uphold the rule of law in Liberia.

For his part, Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor re-emphasized the importance Liberia places on election processes, especially at the time the Government is taking full responsibility for the maintenance of peace and security.

The Chief Justice told the ECOWAS delegation that the decision of the Supreme Court Bench not to take any break, as per law and practice, was to focus on election matters that will come before the Court.

The ECOWAS Network of Elections Commissioners is one of the statutory bodies established under the ECOWAS Commission to promote the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections within the ECOWAS member states.

This body is composed of Elections Commissioners of all 15 member states of ECOWAS.