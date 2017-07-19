Rwanda: RGB Recognises Top Service Providers

Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) on Monday offered certificates to more than 15 institutions in recognition of their outstanding service to the public.

This was during the launch of the second phase of National Service Delivery Campaign dubbed, 'Nk'uwikorera' in Kigali.

The campaign is meant to raise awareness among service providers so that they provide effective and quality services to citizens, and encouraging the citizens to reject poor service.

Instituitions that were recognised include RwandAir, Directorate of Immigration and Emigration, Rwanda National Police, Rwanda Development Board, Rwanda Cooperatives Agency, Rwanda Revenue Authority, Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority, Rwanda Management Institute, among others.

Also recognised for promoting 'Nk'uwikorera' were various media houses as well as members of the private sector, and individuals like Miss Rwanda 2017 Elisa Iradukunda and Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi.

Speaking at the event, the chief executive of RGB Prof. Anastase Shyaka, said the agency remained committed to ensuring best service is delivered in all parts of the country.

He said the second phase of the campaign will be run under the theme "Intwaramihigo."

He called on other local government institutions, private sector and religious leaders to play their role in promoting good service delivery.

"Intwaramihigo is a person or institutional willing to work more than others and has desire to lead others in the process of giving excellent service," said Shyaka

The latest citizen report card showed that customer services delivery in different workplaces is below 70 per cent in the country.

The first phase of the campaign was launched earlier this year in Karongi District by Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi.

The Second Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy (EDPRS 2) targets citizens' satisfaction towards quality of services rendered to them at 85 per cent by 2018.

However, service delivery still lags behind all government indicators, according to the Rwanda Governance Scoreboard 2016, scoring 72.93 per cent.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Celestin Twahirwa, commissioner for the community Policing, who received the award on behalf of RNP, said that the recognition is Police's commitment to service delivery.

He cited recent rollout of a hi-tech traffic management system, installation of speed governors to lessen road traffic, online reporting of crime, establishment of a police station in each of the 416 sectors across the country as some of the channels through which the Force brings its services closer to the people.

Police currently has nine toll-free lines that serve different purposes.

They include 112 for emergency, 113 (road safety), 111 (fire and rescue), 110 (maritime), 116 (child-help), 997 (anti-corruption), Isange One Stop Centre (3029 for GBV and child abuse) , and 3511 for Complaint against Police officers.