Rwanda: Local Designer Nominated for Kenya Fashion Awards

Local designer Cedric Mizero of Amizero Designs has been nominated for the Kenya Fashion Awards 2017 under the East African designer of the year category.

The East Africa designer of the year award will be given to an established designer who has played an outstanding role in the fashion industry in East Africa.

Voting for the winners is ongoing and shall end on September 30. The 5th edition of the Awards will take place at Fairmont Norfolk, Nairobi on October 7.

The awards are aimed at honouring and celebrating outstanding performance and excellence in the fashion industry in Kenya as well as East Africa, according to Atman Ngau, the Co-Director of Kenya Fashion Awards.

"We recognise, nurture, support and promote regional fashion talent through raising awareness of the importance of adaptation of local brands and highlighting Kenya and the East African region as the next fashion destination,." Ngau added.

In a phone interview, designer Mizero expressed happiness and gratitude over the nomination.

"On hearing this news, I was so happy. And, to my brand, it is a sign that I am doing well in the fashion industry. However, it is also a reminder that I should continue working even harder since success comes with competition," said Mizero.

He added that he will be attending the Awards night gala not because he was nominated but to also network with different designers and have one or two things to learn.

Mizero has been nominated under the same category with other designers including Deepa Dosaja, John Kaveke, Narok NY, Koki Designs all from Kenya, Ali Rehmtullah from Tanzania and Allan Kasule Raphael from Uganda.

Other categories lined up for Kenya Fashion Awards include; Designer to watch, Fashion photographer of the year, Makeup artist of the year, Fashion stylist of the year, Model of the year (female/male) and Designer brand of the year.