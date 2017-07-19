Liberia: Police Director Charged With Contempt for Failure to Testify in Rep. Waylee's Rape Saga

Monrovia — The Inspector General of Police, Gregory Coleman, has been issued a Writ of Civil Contempt by the Monrovia City Court over his alleged failure to appear for hearing into the alleged conspiracy case against Grand Gedeh District #2 Morias Waylee.

The Police boss had been cited by the court to appear at the magistrate court on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the hour of 9:00 A.M. to show cause why he should not be held in contempt by the court.

"All parties to the case were advised to be in court on today's date but the private prosecutor the Liberian Police failed, refused and neglected to be present in court without any excuse this the court sees as a disrespect to the court therefore the clerk of this court is ordered to issue a civil contempt on the Police boss and others," said Magistrate Peabody who adjourned the case to resume on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the hour of 9:00 A.M.

Lawmaker Waylee is charged with multiple criminal offences kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, tempering with witnesses and investigation.

Defendant Waylee is to appear at the hearing with his wife Welliet Waylee who faces the same multiple criminal offences as her husband.

Wednesday's appearance will be the couples third time to appear at the Monrovia City Court for prosecution after they were arrested by the Liberia National Police on Thursday, July 12, 2017.

The first time the defendants were at the court was on Saturday July 14, where they were arraigned and later freed on bail after they failed a criminal appearance bond.

On Monday, July 16, 2017 the couple made another court appearance, but Magistrate Kennedy Peabody could not proceed with the trial due to the absence of the Police boss Gregory Coleman and Chief Prosecutor and Solicitor General Cllr. Betty Larmin Blamo.

Grand Gedeh District #2 Morias Waylee was arrested by officers of the Liberian National Police (LNP) on Thursday, July 12, 2017 months after the FrontPageAfrica reported that he has raped his 13-year-old niece who prior to the time of the incident lived with him at his Careysburg residence, but the lawmaker has denied the claim.

Rep. Waylee told FrontPageAfrica that the allegation was a make-up from his political opponents and that he does not know this girl, questioning - "Do I look like someone who will rape a 13-year-old girl?"

In a press briefing following the lawmaker's arrest Police IG Coleman stated that though their investigation has not been able to establish that the lawmaker committed the act of rape, they were able to establish that the girl lived with the lawmaker, contrary to his denial that he never met her before. The Police has also not been able to find the whereabouts of the minor and the baby..

"Today, we have arrested lawmaker Waylee over report that he raped a 13-year-old girl, but the girl is missing but he and his wife have denied that the girl ever lived with them but with species of evidence for now in the Police possession we are charging him with conspiracy and tempering with witnesses and investigation," said Col. Coleman.

Meanwhile, a women group under the banner of Safe-Cities Women Forum and Medica Liberia in association with Action Aid Liberia told FrontpageAfrica that it will keenly monitor the Waylee's trial from start to its logical conclusion to ensure that justice is served in the case of the 13-year old alleged rape victim.

"Representative Morias Waylee is not above the law, despite his status let justice be served," Nornor Bee head of the group told this paper at the Temple of Justice during the arrest of the lawmaker Waylee.