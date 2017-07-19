Liberian Security Officer From USA to Establish Security Firm in Liberia

Monrovia — A Liberian based in the United State of America (USA) is back in the country with the determination of creating a private security firm to create job opportunities for Liberians interested in the field.

Kafumba Samuka Kromah who served in the USA Police force and other security firms in that country acknowledged that his security firm will be called Total Security Solution (TSS) and that he has gone through all of the business registration process and he is now in possession all of the requirements that a business entity should possess before starting a business in Liberia.

Says Kromah: "After living abroad for the past 17 1/2 years, I am considering coming back home to contribute to our nation building and there are many things I have on mind but since I have worked all of my life security while in America, so I am attracted to that field and for the past four months I have been working on establishing a private security firm called Total Security Solution (TSS)."

Kromah voiced that he has completed all of his firm registration process through the Liberian Business registry, a permit from the Ministry of Justice, a tax clearances from Liberia Revenue Authority, employer requirement from Liberia National Social Security and Welfare Corporation and that all of his business information are now on PPCC website.

"We have a job fair nearly a month ago at which time we recruited 45 to 50 security officers and so we are at the point now just looking for contract and hoping that those who are interested in state of the art modern security services provision to contact us because our men are trained the best way and they are ready to be assigned on their respective duties."

He made it clear that the notion Liberians are have of their relatives who sometimes spend all of their lives in the USA and return home with empty hands is true, but he is not such a person. That is why he has come back home to start a security firm with the hope of creating job opportunities for his fellow Liberians.

"The notion people may have about Liberians returning home bringing nothing, I am opposite of that and I think I am bringing something even though my business is not a million dollar business because I can gave what I don't have, but at least I feel wonderful and great for coming home to provide what would be some set of employment opportunities for the thousands of Liberian youth who are roaming the street without any job opportunity."

In the area of recruitment, Kromah made it clear when he started the recruitment process, he was focusing only on high school graduates who have no criminal record, no alcohol abuse and have never been arrested for any criminal act before.

"We also need people with good moral and good work ethic but after having interviews with some of the people in the industry, we have decided the lower the high school requirement to a minimum of ninth grader because I know a ninth grader should be able to write a complete report on a given situation that might occur in present."

In the area of his job experience, Kromah worked in the USA primarily in the area of security, with five years' experience in the private security sector, five years as a correction officer for the State of Minnesota and two years as Police reserve officer for the City of St. Paul the capitol city of Minnesota.

When the TSS boss was questioned about timeliness in the area of his employee's salary payment, he said:

"When it comes to timeliness in the area of our employee's salaries, I think that is the main area we are likely to make our break because after living abroad for last 17 years not one day I got paid later than the time I was supposed to be paid neither did I get paid less then what I supposed be paid so those are things I learned while living abroad and those are values I am trying to bring here and so whoever works for TSS should be sure of getting his or her salary on the time given."